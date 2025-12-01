We value Thailand as long-time friend, very important maritime neighbour: Jaishankar

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said India values Thailand as a "long-time friend" and a "very important" maritime neighbour, and asserted that amid a rapidly-evolving geopolitical and geoeconomic environment, New Delhi believes a regular exchange of views on pressing issues is very useful.

Jaishankar made the comments in his opening remarks at a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, here.

The Thai foreign minister is visiting India from November 28-December 2, the Ministry of External Affairs earlier said.

Jaishankar welcomed Phuangketkeow on his first official visit to India as the foreign minister of Thailand.

"We had a meeting (earlier) in Kuala Lumpur on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit, and had agreed that we should meet for a more detailed discussion," Jaishankar said.

He offered "deepest condolences" on behalf of India on the passing of Thailand's Queen Mother Sirikit recently.

Jaishankar also extended his wishes to Phuangketkeow on the upcoming National Day of Thailand.

"India and Thailand have historically shared close and friendly ties. We value Thailand as a long-time friend, apart from it being a very important maritime neighbour," Jaishankar said.

The external affairs minister asserted that India's Act East policy has "sort of found a match" in Thailand's Look's West Policy.

"Our ties were elevated to a strategic partnership during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bangkok in April 2025 for the BIMSTEC Summit and for his official visit... Given the rapidly-evolving geopolitical and geoeconomic environment, which impacts both of us, we believe that a regular exchange of views on pressing issues is very useful," Jaishankar said.

"We have many common interests, including in our region. I particularly look forward to a deep discussion on the situation in Myanmar during your (Phuangketkeow's) stay," he added. PTI KND ARI