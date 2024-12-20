We very closely follow developments that have bearing on our security: MEA on Pak missile programme

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) India on Friday said it "follows all developments" that have a bearing on its security "very closely" and New Delhi "takes action, as appropriate".

Advertisment

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said this when asked about India's stance on Pakistan's ballistic-missile programme.

Two days ago, the US slapped sanctions on four Pakistani entities, including state-owned flagship aerospace and defence agency -- National Development Complex (NDC) -- on charges of contributing to Pakistan's ballistic-missile programme.

At his weekly media briefing, Jaiswal was asked what New Delhi's stance was on the neighbouring country's ballistic-missile programme.

Advertisment

"As you know that we follow all developments that have a bearing on our security and our interest very closely, and we take these things very seriously, and take action as appropriate," he told reporters.

Asserting that Pakistan developing sophisticated missile technology would give it the capability to strike targets well beyond south Asia, including in the US, a top White House official said on Thursday that the Asian country's actions were an emerging threat to America.

The US assesses that the NDC is responsible for Pakistan's development of ballistic missiles, including the SHAHEEN-series ballistic missiles, the US State Department had said. PTI KND SZM SZM