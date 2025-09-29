'We want to know what happened in Zubeen's last moments': Wife

Guwahati, Sep 29 (PTI) Zubeen Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, on Monday said that the singer's family wants to know what had happened in his last moments that led to his death, and that a proper inquiry should be conducted.

"We want to know what happened to him, why it happened and how this negligence could be allowed to happen? We want answers," Garima told reporters after the conduct of the 11th day rituals for the singer here.

She said all those who were there with him on the yacht (before his death) and at the event "must answer this".

"Why did they not lift him from the water when they knew he was not in a condition to swim? They could have done so, as it was very easy to distract him," she said.

His manager, Siddhartha Sharma, was aware that Zubeen should not go near water or fire as it could trigger his epileptic seizure, she said.

"I want justice! I want a proper inquiry and answers to all our questions. I have full faith in the investigation process," Garima added.

She said that the family had hoped that the people accompanying him would take care of him, but "now we realise that they did not do so".

Asked whether Zubeen had taken the medicines prescribed, his wife said that she was not aware whether he had taken those or not, but his medicines were sent along with him from here when he travelled to Singapore.

"He took only one medicine since August 2024 after he had a seizure attack and I had ensured that his medicines were there wherever he went, whether in the house, car or the studio," she said.

She said that they were yet to get the singer's mobile phone.

Garima said that the singer had spoken to her on the previous day of the incident and had not mentioned plans for the yacht trip.

"He is usually very excited about these things and I am surprised that he did not talk about it. Perhaps he was not aware of it," she said.

Garima said that she is getting strength from Zubeen's words as he always said that he was "a tiger and so I, too, should be a tigress in difficult times".

She also thanked the people of the entire state for extending immense support and strength to the bereaved family. PTI DG DG ACD