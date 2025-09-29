We want to know what happened in Zubeen's last moments: Wife

Guwahati, Sep 29 (PTI) Zubeen Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, on Monday said that the singer's family wants to know what had happened in his last moments that led to his death, and that a proper inquiry should be conducted.

"We want to know what happened to him, why it happened and how this negligence could be allowed to happen? We want answers," Garima told reporters after the conduct of the 11th day rituals for the singer here.

She said all those who were there with him on the yacht and at the event for which he had gone to Singapore "must answer this".

"Why did they not lift him from the water when they knew he was not in a condition to swim? They could have done so, as it was very easy to distract him," she said.

His manager, Siddhartha Sharma, was aware that Zubeen should not go near water or fire as it could trigger his epileptic seizure, she said.

Regarding the Chief Organiser of North East India Festival's (NEIF) Chief Organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garima said that she has ''nothing to say about him but he certainly had a responsibility since Zubeen had gone to attend the festival organised by him''.

''He called Zubeen his friend, but I just don't understand how he could take an artiste like him and provide no medical assistance, no security or make special arrangements for his stay, food or take care of him. He did nothing for Zubeen,'' she alleged.

It is evident from the singer's last moments in a video that he was ''very exhausted and it was the responsibility of those who were there with him. Siddhartha, his musician Shekhar Goswami and members of the Assam Association should have brought him out of the water immediately'', she said.

"I want justice! I want a proper inquiry and answers to all our questions. I have full faith in the investigation process," Garima added.

She said that the family had hoped that the people accompanying him would take care of him, but "now we realise that they did not do so".

Asked whether Garg had taken the medicines prescribed, his wife said that she was not aware of that, but his medicines were sent along with him from here when he travelled to Singapore.

"He has been taking only one medicine since August 2024 after he had a seizure attack and I had ensured that his medicines were there wherever he went, whether in the house, car or the studio," she said.

Asked why she did not accompany the singer to Singapore, Garima said that there were several domestic issues to be tackled as both his father and her parents were unwell and some of the people taking care of them were on leave.

''I had to sort out these issues before the Durga Puja as his festival shows were to begin after his return from Singapore and I had plans to accompany him then,'' she added.

She said that they were yet to get the singer's mobile phone.

Garima said that the singer had spoken to her on the previous day of the incident and had not mentioned plans for the yacht trip.

"He is usually very excited about these things and I am surprised that he did not talk about it. Perhaps he was not aware of it," she said.

Regarding whether the manager had indulged in any financial irregularities, Garima said that she was not aware of any financial dealings of the singer as he had made it clear from the very beginning that ''I should not get involved in his professional and business dealings as it may create problems with others''.

She said that she had always stayed away from these dealings but now ''I am hearing these from others and so I have to find out and learn more about these issues now''.

Garima said that she is getting strength from Zubeen's words as he always said that he was "a tiger and so I, too, should be a tigress in difficult times".

She also thanked the people of the entire state for extending immense support and strength to the bereaved family. PTI DG ACD DG NN