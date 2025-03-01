We want to move towards women-led development initiatives: Jayant Chaudhary

Meerut (UP), Mar 1 (PTI) Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary said the 'Swavalambini Women Entrepreneurship Programme' is an initiative aimed at empowering young women with the necessary skills and confidence to set up their own businesses.

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), in collaboration with NITI Aayog, launched the programme at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Auditorium of Chaudhary Charan Singh University. Jayant Chaudhary inaugurated the programme on Saturday.

In his address, Chaudhary said, "We want to move beyond programmes that list women as beneficiaries of schemes. We want to move towards women-led development initiatives, and this is the vision of our prime minister as well.'' He said the initiative empowers female students in higher education institutions (HEIs) by providing them with the entrepreneurial mindset, resources and mentorship required to successfully create and scale their ventures.

After its successful launch in several HEIs in the eastern region, the scheme is now being expanded to other regions of the country, Chaudhary said.