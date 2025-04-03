We want to turn Pakistan into a 'Hindu Rashtra', says Maharashtra minister Rane

Mumbai, Apr 3 (PTI) Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane on Thursday said his party wants to turn Pakistan into a "Hindu Rashtra".

Rane, who is fisheries and ports development minister, made the statement on social media platform X.

In the post, he said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah wants to make India a "Hindu Pakistan".

"But we want to turn Pakistan into a Hindu Rashtra. Keep this in mind and stay within your limits," Rane said.

The minister was apparently referring to Raut's recent weekly column written in Sena (UBT) mouthpiece 'Saamana', in which he accused the BJP of spreading communal hatred and pushing India towards becoming a "Hindu Pakistan".

Rane recently demanded removal of the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb from Khultabad town in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. Earlier, he had called Kerala a 'Mini Pakistan'. PTI ND NP