'We will consider RSS request for route march in Chittapur': Karnataka govt tells HC

Bengaluru, Nov 7 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Friday informed the High Court that it will positively consider the proposal submitted by the Kalaburagi convenor of RSS to hold a route march in Chittapur town.

The submission came after the High Court's earlier direction on October 30, asking RSS convenor Ashok Patil to meet district authorities on November 5 at the Advocate General's office to discuss the modalities of conducting the event.

Senior advocate Aruna Shyam, representing the petitioner, and Advocate General (AG) Shashi Kiran Shetty were also directed to participate in the meeting to ensure smooth coordination.

During the hearing before Justice M G S Kamal, Aruna Shyam informed the court that the meeting held on November 5 "went very well" under the leadership of the Advocate General, with all parties actively participating. "We have made a representation, and the discussions were constructive," he submitted.

The advocate general told the court that there were 11 pending applications for similar processions across the state.

He said the authorities would consider all of them and grant permission as a one-time measure with certain conditions. "We will grant permission to everybody as a one-time measure, not to be seen as a precedent," the AG assured, seeking a week's time to finalize the permissions.

Recording the submissions, the High Court noted that the November 5 meeting was "fruitful and positive." It further stated that the petitioner's proposed dates--November 13 and 16--were being considered favourably and that the state would communicate its decision soon.

The case will next be heard on November 13. The meeting on November 5 was the second such meeting convened following the court's earlier direction on October 24, when it asked the state to hold a peace-committee meeting with the organisers, after reports of tension in Chittapur regarding the proposed march.

The "peace meeting" held by the district administration in Kalaburagi on October 28 in connection with permission for RSS route march and similar rallies for nine other organisations in Chittapur had failed to reach any consensus.

The issue began when authorities in Chittapur, the home constituency of Minister Priyank Kharge, denied permission for the RSS route march on October 19, citing the possibility of disruption of peace and law and order.

The Tahsildar of Chittapur, had cited that the Bhim Army and other organisations have also informed, through a letter, that they too are willing to conduct a route march on the same route on the same day.

However, hearing the petition filed by one Ashok Patil on behalf of RSS on October 19, the High Court asked them to file a fresh application seeking permission to hold its route march in Chittapur. It further asked the authorities to consider the application and submit the report to the court. PTI COR KSU ADB