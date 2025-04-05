National

We will continue to strengthen maritime sector: PM Modi

NewsDrum Desk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File image)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that his government will continue to strengthen India's maritime sector and its ports for the country's progress.

In a post on X to mark the National Maritime Day, which commemorated the importance of the sector, PM Modi said, "Today, on National Maritime Day, we recall India's rich maritime history and the role played by this sector in nation-building."

He added, "We will continue to strengthen the maritime sector and our ports for India's progress."

