We will definitely introspect what happened in MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan: K C Venugopal

New Delhi: A day after drubbing, the Congress on Monday said it will introspect what happened in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan as it had hoped of winning these states.

Congress general secretary organisation K C Venugopal said the party will also look into "complaints" of INDIA bloc partners, adding, some of them may be genuine and may require necessary corrective measures, which will be taken.

His remarks came a day after the BJP swept Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, handing a shattering defeat to the Congress to tighten its stranglehold in the Hindi heartland.

The Congress ousted the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana to make the scoreboard 3-1 in the latest round of Assembly elections -- billed as a semi-final before next year's poll showdown.

Asked about the assembly poll results, Venugopal told reporters, "Success is success, we are congratulating people who won the election. We will definitely introspect what happened in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, we had hopes of winning these states." "Last election in 2018, we swept all three states, how many Parliamentary seats we got from these states? Only three seats. That is why I say every election is different," he said.

On the differences among INDIA bloc partners and the meeting earlier on Monday, Venugopal said, "Nothing. Today we had a morning meeting, all parties came. INDIA was formed to have a wider perspective for Parliament elections.

"They have freedom to tell all these complaints, some complaints may be genuine too. We will examine and correct what is required," he said.

Asked about the election results, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "They are sloganeering 'Modi ji ki jeet hai', is it not that of the BJP, of the RSS. Modi ji himself said it is of the people, farmers. They have to decide whose victory it is."