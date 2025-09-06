We will fight those opposing Banu Mushtaq inaugurating Dasara, politically and legally: CM

Vijayapura (Karnataka), Sep 6 (PTI) Those opposing International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq inaugurating this year's 'Mysuru Dasara', will be fought both politically and legally, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday.

Chief minister accused the BJP of doing politics in this issue.

He was responding to a question on BJP leader and former Mysuru MP Prathap Simha moving the Karnataka High Court on Saturday seeking a stay on the state government's invitation to Mushtaq to inaugurate Dasara.

"Very happy, let him (Simha) go (to court), it will be decided in the court. Why had no one gone to court when (poet) Nissar Ahmed inaugurated Dasara? He (Simha) was an MP then," Siddaramiah said.

Speaking to reporters here, he pointed out that Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan had held Dasara festivals during their rule in Mysuru and Mirza Ismail, as Diwan of Mysuru, used to go on an elephant ride during the Dasara procession.

"They (BJP) are opposing for the sake of politics, we will also fight it out politically, also legally in the court," he added.

Dasara celebration will begin in Mysuru from September 22 and culminate on 'Vijayadashami', which falls on October 2 this year.

To a question on Mushtaq's alleged comments regarding the mother Kannada and Kannada flag that led to controversy, the CM said, "She is a Kannada writer. She got the International Booker Prize for her work....she is a Kannada literary figure and so the government has invited her to inaugurate Dasara." Mysuru district administration on Wednesday had formally invited Mushtaq, despite objections from some sections, including opposition BJP.

Dasara is traditionally inaugurated on the first day of Navaratri by showering flowers on the idol of goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru amid chanting of Vedic hymns, at the premises of Chamundeshwari temple atop the Chamundi Hills in Mysuru. PTI KSU ADB