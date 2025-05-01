We will hunt down every terrorist involved in Pahalgam attack: Amit Shah

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday vowed to hunt down each and every terrorist involved in the Pahalgam attack and said all of them will be made answerable for the heinous act.

Shah asserted that the Narendra Modi government will not spare any terrorist.

"Whoever has carried out the dastardly attack in Pahalgam, we will not spare anyone. We will hunt down each and every perpetrator," he said at an event here to unveil a statue of Upendra Nath Brahma, the patriarch of Assam's Bodo community, and name a road after him.

The home minister said the Modi government has been pursuing a zero-tolerance policy against terrorists and fighting strongly against those who have been indulging in terror activities in Kashmir since the 1990s.

"If someone thinks they will escape by carrying out such a cowardly attack, they are wrong. This is Narendra Modi's government. We will not spare anyone," he said.

Shah said the government's fight against terrorism will continue till the menace is completely wiped out.

"Do not think that you have won by killing 26 people. Everyone of you will be made answerable," he said.

Paying tributes to those killed in the Pahalgam attack, Shah said the entire country feels the pain of those who lost their near and dear ones to terrorists' bullets.

"Each citizen of India is feeling the pain. It is our resolve to uproot terrorism from every inch of this country and it will be accomplished. Not only 140 crore Indians but the whole world is standing with India in this fight," he said.

The home minister said all countries in the world have come together and are standing by the people of India in the fight against terrorism.

"I want to reiterate the resolve that until terrorism is wiped out from the country, our fight will continue and those who have committed the crime will certainly be given appropriate punishment," he said.

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed and several injured when terrorists opened fire at a meadow near the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on April 22.

Paying tributes to Brahma, Shah said the iconic leader dedicated his entire life for the progress of the Bodo community in Assam.

"It is a matter of immense joy that today, his statue is being unveiled and a road is being dedicated in his honour in Delhi," he said.

Shah said Brahma's statue will be a symbol of self-respect for the small tribal communities across the country that have been struggling for respect even after so many years of independence.

"The installation of Upendra Nath Brahma's statue in a prominent area of Delhi is a matter of pride not only for the Bodo community but also for all the tribal communities residing in India," he said.

The home minister said no one from the Bodo community should ever harbour an inferiority complex as they have equal rights in the country as him (Shah).

Referring to the peace accord signed with Bodo insurgent groups in 2024, Shah said 96 per cent clauses of the pact have been implemented and asked Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was present at the event, to implement the remaining clauses as early as possible.

The event was attended by Sarma, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Chief Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Council Promod Boro, among others. PTI ACB RC