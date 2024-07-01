We will not bow before your politics of vendetta: AAP's Sanjay Singh to ruling BJP

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) AAP leader Sanjay Singh Monday accused the NDA government of indulging in politics of vendetta, and asserted it will not work against his party as "we will not bow down before you even if you cut us into 100 pieces".

Participating in the discussion on Motion of Thanks on President's address, Singh said, "Whatever you are doing with our chief minister (Arvind Kejriwal), it would not benefit you. We will not bow down before you even if you cut us into 100 pieces." The Aam Aadmi Party will fight back and win, he said, adding he is not deterred by the six months he had to spend in jail and he is now back in the House to speak and raise issues again.

The Rajya Sabha MP said he and his party are not afraid of the government. "Go on harassing us." He said that in the Lok Sabha polls held recently, the BJP lost from all places where Lard Ram stayed during his exile such as Ramgarh, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Shrawasti, Sultanpur, Prayagraj, Chitrakootand Sitapur. "You need to review as to why this has happened to you," he said, targeting the BJP.

He said the government spent a huge amount of money on infrastructure development in Ayodha but there were reports of water leaking from the roof of the Ram Temple after rains.

He also demanded an inquiry into the recent NEET paper leak case and said exam body National Testing Agency should be scrapped.

He also demanded there should be an investigation into the electoral bonds issue. "You are exposed in electoral bond issue. All those firm that bought electoral bonds, were given contracts worth Rs 3.02 lakh-crore." He also alleged the Centre is not working for the welfare of states even though it talks about cooperative federalism.

He pointed out that Centre has not released Rs 8,000 crore due to the Punjab government for rural development, health and education.

Singh said central investigative agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI were misused, and many Opposition leaders including Kejriwal and the CMs and ministers of several states were sent to jail.

Singh also slammed the language used by the prime minister during the Lok Sabha poll campaign.

The prime minister did not speak on issues such as inflation, unemployment, the challenges faced by farmers, and schemes such as Agniveer which is weakening the country's line of defence, he said.

"With great regret, I have to say that the prime minister is speaking on Mughal, Mutton, Madarsa, and even on fish," Singh said, adding the PM even used the word "Mujra" during his speeches. "I feel ashamed when the prime minister of the world's leading democracy uses such a language." He further alleged that people associated with the BJP took a bribe of Rs 60 crore from Sarad Reddy, the alleged kingpin of the liquor scam, through electoral bonds.

The allegations led to an uproar in the Upper House and Sonal Mansigh, who was presiding over the proceedings, tried to pacify ruling party members.

Singh went ahead and used words as "bharastachri (corrupt), rishwatkhor (bribe-taker), beiman (dishonest) and Daku Gabar Singh" for the BJP, fuelling the uproar further and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar came to preside over the House.

During the protest from the treasury bench over Singh's statements, BJP President J P Nadda stood up and requested the Chairman to expunge the remarks made by the AAP leader.

To resolve the logjam, Dhankar said he would give a "guru Mantra" and suggested Singh speak with decency.

Agreeing to this, Singh said if any remark was objectionable and devoid of facts and, it should be removed from the records.

Singh again raised the issue of the alleged misuse of probe agencies against opposition leaders and quoted BJP veteran the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee to say politics is not done with malice but with a large heart.

He said Delhi's former health minister Satyendar Jain has been incarcerated for a long time.

NCP leader Praful Patel also participated in the discussion saying that the NDA government has not used Article 356 (which gives centre power to dissolve state assembiles) in the past 10 years.

He praised the government for enormous infrastructure development.

TMC leader Jawhar Sircar attacked the government by saying it only works for the rich. He noted that inequality has reached insane proportions under this government.

He also attacked the government for bringing the new criminal laws.

Meda Raghunadha Reddy (YSRCP) sought special category status for Andhra Pradesh.

Binoy Viswam of the CPI attacked the government for not inviting President Droupadi Murmu for the inauguration of the parliament and for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

He termed the government pro-upper castes and against tribals, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

RJD member Manoj Kumar Jha said that the president's address mentions the country's growth story but inequality in wealth is gulping the nation.

BRS member KL Suresh Reddy said the time has come to re-look at anti-defection law and also take lead in strengthening the institutions of democracy.