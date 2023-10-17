We will raise corruption issues against Jharkhand govt: BJP leader Amar Kumar Bauri

Ranchi, Oct 17 (PTI) Newly appointed BJP legislative party leader of Jharkhand assembly Amar Kumar Bauri on Tuesday said the party will raise corruption issues against the JMM-led government.

We will unmask the flaws of the present JMM-led government, Bauri, who is in Chhattisgarh, told PTI over phone.

The Chandankyari MLA said despite being unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party, former chief minister Babulal Marandi was not accorded the status of the leader of opposition (LoP) in the 81-member assembly for four years.

On February 24, 2020, Marandi was unanimously elected as leader of the BJP legislative party but was not accorded LoP status by Speaker Rabindranath Mahto because of a pending anti-defection petition against him.

The Jharkhand government had also told the high court that Marandi cannot be made the leader of the opposition in the assembly as the defection case against him was yet to be cleared.

In July, Marandi was appointed Jharkhand BJP president replacing Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash.

Marandi, also a former Union minister, had on February 17, 2020, merged his Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) with the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Ranchi. He was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party on February 24 of the same year.

Speaker Mahto had then initiated proceedings against him under the anti-defection law suo motu. He completed the hearing in August 2022 and reserved the judgment.

In the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, the ruling UPA has 47 MLAs comprising JMM's 29, Congress' 17 and RJD's 1. The BJP has 26 members and AJSU Party 3. The NCP and CPI (ML) have one lawmaker each, apart from two Independents. PTI NAM NAM MNB