We will rest only after making MP self-reliant: CM Yadav at special assembly session

Bhopal, Dec 17 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Wednesday under his leadership, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has taken several decisions in the last two years that may seem small today, but will prove to be milestones in the future.

He made the remarks while presenting a resolution to make the state developed, self-reliant, and prosperous during a one-day special session of the Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly held to commemorate the 70th anniversary of its first sitting.

"Our government has just completed two years, and I can confidently say that together we have taken decisions that may seem small today, but will be remembered as milestones in the future," he declared.

Yadav claimed these decisions will transform the lives of people, reduce their sufferings and bring immense happiness to them.

The Chief Minister noted that for years, Madhya Pradesh was identified as a 'BIMARU' state (laggard), but because of efforts of the successive BJP governments, it was now on path of becoming developed.

"We are confident that we will take Madhya Pradesh forward and place it in the category of developed states. This is our resolve," the CM asserted.

Then the state will be lush with greenery, have a network of industries and everyone will be happy and prosperous, he maintained.

"We are moving forward with this resolve. We have a leader, a policy, and a will. We will rest only after confidently building a developed and self-reliant Madhya Pradesh, and we will work tirelessly to achieve this," the BJP leader told the House.

Referring to his two-year tenure, the Chief Minister said during this period, "historic" achievements were made in every area and "historic" decisions were taken by the government.

He cited the "elimination" of Naxalism from Madhya Pradesh as a big achievement of his administration.

Yadav said terrorism and related modules have also been dismantled in Madhya Pradesh, and illegal transactions worth Rs 2,000 crore have been uncovered in more than 1,300 money laundering accounts.

Referring to the Simhastha Kumbh Mela to be held in 2028 in Ujjain, the Chief Minister noted a task force has been formed for this purpose, and to date, 84 infrastructure projects worth Rs 7,380 crore have been approved for the mega religious gathering.

Yadav said tourist influx has increased manifold in Madhya Pradesh.

"The tourism sector is breaking records. In 2024, approximately 13 crore tourists visited Madhya Pradesh. These included tourists within Madhya Pradesh, other parts of India and even abroad," he added.

Record of the last 25 years has been broken in terms of tourist arrivals, the CM opined. PTI MAS RSY