We will soon finalise our candidates for Haryana polls: JJP leader

Chandigarh, Aug 28 (PTI) JJP leader Dushyant Chautala said on Wednesday the party will soon finalise its candidates for the October 1 Haryana polls, and asserted there will be no place for those who have "betrayed" the organisation.
The former deputy chief minister said the Jannayak Janta Party is fully in election mode, with preparations underway at a rapid pace.
The Ajay Singh Chautala-led JJP and the Chandra Shekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) on Tuesday announced their alliance for the assembly polls.
Under the alliance formula, the JJP will contest 70 of the 90 Assembly seats, while the Azad Samaj Party will contest 20.
Dushyant Chautala said that an important meeting of the JJP's Political Affairs Committee is scheduled for September 2 where most candidates of his party for will be finalised.
According to a party statement here, Dushyant Chautala asserted that the alliance between JJP and ASP will pave the way for the progress of Haryana, with both parties jointly fighting for the rights of the poor, farmers, and labourers.
The announcement of the alliance has energised youths across the state, he said.
The JJP-ASP alliance will play a significant role in the polls which will be triangular contest, he said.
Addressing a meeting of JJP workers from Uklana, Dushyant Chautala also took a swipe at those who left the party in recent days, saying their fate is known to everyone.
He said loyalty should be to the party, not to any individual.
He further remarked that it is the party organisation that transforms a worker into a leader, and it is the hard work of the party's workers that makes leaders become MLAs and MPs.
He asserted there is no place for those who have betrayed the organisation, and party workers never forget such individuals.
Dushyant Chautala called upon JJP workers to utilise the remaining one month before the elections to reach out to every voter and urge them to vote in favour of the alliance.