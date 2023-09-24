We will stop schemes breeding corruption after returning to power in MP: Kamal Nath

Bhopal, Sep 24 (PTI) The Congress will stop those schemes launched by the BJP that breed corruption after returning to power in Madhya Pradesh, said party’s state president Kamal Nath on Sunday, a day after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused him of discontinuing welfare programmes.

Nath was MP’s chief minister between 2018 and 2020. Assembly elections in the BJP-governed state are due in November.

“We are going to stop the schemes (launched by the BJP) that are breeding corruption. We did that in the past,” Nath told reporters here.

He said the ‘Sambal’ scheme was beset with graft. “We plugged the loopholes in it and rechristened it as ‘Naya Savera’ (new dawn),” he said.

CM Chouhan on Saturday told the media here that Nath had stopped many welfare schemes meant for the poor and even tribal women during his tenure between December 2018 and March 2020.

Nath said he didn’t stop the scheme offering 100 units of electricity for Rs 100.

The Congress has made corruption a major plank to target the Chouhan government ahead of the assembly polls. Its campaign is woven around the allegation that a “50 per cent commission” system prevails in MP.

During his time, Nath said, beneficiaries were asked to bring proof and documents for availing schemes instead of “bribes and commission”, asserting that his party would thoroughly examine schemes that beget graft.

Asked about the Congress’ list of candidates for the state polls, the former Union minister said that a meeting in that connection would be held in Delhi on Monday.

He said more than 4,000 people have sought party tickets for the 230 assembly seats in MP. “None of them will say I am going to lose the elections,” Nath said, adding that a ticket aspirant’s bearing nowadays can be gauged from social media, emails and surveys.

Nath said his party will send signals to potential candidates to get down to work in advance. PTI LAL NR