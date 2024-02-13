We will win all 7 seats in Delhi whether AAP, Cong have alliance or not: BJP's Sachdeva

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) The BJP will win all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi with huge margins whether or not the AAP and Congress have an alliance, BJP's city unit president Virendra Sachdeva said on Tuesday.

His reaction came as the AAP asserted it will contest six seats in the national capital, leaving just one for senior INDIA bloc ally Congress.

The AAP has shown the Congress its reality in Delhi, Sachdeva said.

"No matter whether the AAP and Congress have an alliance, we are going to win all the Lok Sabha seats, polling at least 65 per cent votes in the coming elections," claimed the Delhi BJP president.

Earlier in the day, AAP general secretary Sandeep Pathak said though the Congress "does not deserve" even one seat on merit, it was offered one out of respect for the "alliance dharma".

Sachdeva said the Congress currently is in a situation where even smaller parties believe there is no benefit in allying with it, rather the grand old party is going to gain from their alliance.

The BJP won all the seven seats in Delhi in Lok Sabha polls of 2014 and 2019, defeating Congress and AAP candidates with huge margins.

In the 2019 polls, BJP candidates polled more votes than the joint vote share of the Congress and AAP.