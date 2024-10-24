We will win Budhni bypoll, says MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari

Budhni (MP), Oct 24 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari on Thursday said his party will win the assembly bypoll to Budhni seat, the stronghold of Union agriculture minister and former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The way people have come out to support the candidature of Congress' Rajkumar Patel, who filed his nomination papers during the day, victory is certain, Patwari said.

"Today is a historic day. The way people of Budhni have come out during the nomination rally, it clearly shows they have made up their mind to handover the seat to the Congress. People voted in 2023 believing Chouhan will be CM but that did not happen. Now, they will ensure Congress wins," Patwari told reporters.

Patwari said people are fed up of the BJP government and want an end to atrocities against women and SC/STs as well as activities of the drugs, land and liquor mafia, he said.

Chouhan used to call himself "kisan putra" but farmers suffered the most when he was CM for two decades, the Congress leader said.

"In 2023, the BJP had promised to give Rs 3100 per quintal for rice and Rs 2700 for wheat as well as Rs 3000 to women per month. However, the BJP has betrayed all after retaining power," Patwari claimed.

Former ministers Ajay Singh, Kantilal Bhuria and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha, among others, addressed the nomination rally.

Patel, who was victorious from Budhni in 1993, had contested unsuccessfully against Chouhan in 2006. He is up against the BJP's Ramakant Bhargava.

From 2006 to 2023, Budhni remained loyal to Chouhan, who first won from here in 1990.

The Budhni bypoll is slated for November 13, while results will be declared on November 23. PTI MAS BNM