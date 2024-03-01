We will win over 400 seats in LS polls as country relying on Modi's guarantee: PM

Barwaada (Jharkhand), Mar 1 (PTI) Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that the NDA will win over 400 seats in the elections relying on "Modi's guarantee".

Accusing the opposition bloc INDIA of creating hurdles in the implementation of schemes, Modi launched a scathing attack on the ruling dispensation in Jharkhand, claiming JMM has become a synonym for "Jam kar Khao (devour all)" with corruption at its peak.

"Abki bar 400 par (this time we will win over 400 seats) in the Lok Sabha polls as the country is relying on Modi's guarantee... Wherever I go I hear this chant. Where all hopes from others end, Modi's guarantee begins," the prime minister said addressing a public meeting 'Vijay Sankalp Maharally' here in Dhanbad district.

The hard work of the people of Jharkhand will not go in vain and people's hard work will be repaid with full interest, he said.

"No matter how much mud they (INDIA bloc) throw, (BJP symbol) lotus will bloom everywhere," Modi who greeted people with "Johar" (tribal salutation and welcome) said.

The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is neck-deep in corruption and its appeasement policies have resulted in infiltration, Modi alleged.

"JMM stands for Jam Kar Khao. Appeasement is on the increase, extortion is at its peak. Leaders of JMM and Congress have only looted the people of Jharkhand and have created a mountain of undisclosed assets.

"I have never seen such bundles of notes in my life before. This money belongs to the people and poor tribals of Jharkhand. This money was for the future of your children but it has been looted," Modi said, apparently referring to the recovery of over Rs 350 crore in cash from the premises of Jharkhand Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu.

He asked whether people would forgive such people and promised that the looted money would be returned to people, saying it is Modi's guarantee.

"When Modi takes action against the corrupt they try to flee from probe as they know their sins," he said without naming the jailed former Chief Minister Hemant Soren who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 in a money laundering case linked to alleged land scam.

"JMM and Congress have only considered the tribals as mere vote banks. They will never allow the talented tribals to go ahead as they are concerned about their families only but what Modi is doing is for you and your children," Modi said.

The revival of plants like the Sindri fertiliser unit, and North Karanpura power project are examples of fulfilment of Modi's guarantee, he said.

He also attacked the INDIA bloc, claiming it is "anti-development and anti-people".

"Whatever schemes are being framed by Modi they are being opposed by the INDI Alliance. We gave free ration to the poor during Covid...No matter how much they try Modi, the free ration scheme for the poor will continue," he said.

"INDI Alliance is creating hurdles in implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission, Awas Yojna and other schemes. There is less than 50 per cent work in Jal Jeevan Mission in Jharkhand," he said.

Referring to migrant workers from Jharkhand, he said, the "one nation one ration card" scheme is there so they get ration wherever they are.

It was the BJP which created Jharkhand and a separate department for tribal welfare whose budget has been increased fivefold, he said adding the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda was declared as Janjatiya Gourav Diwas.

"Your dream is the pledge of Modi," the Prime Minister said, claiming that in the last 10 years, 25 crore people have come out of the poverty line and going forward poverty will be wiped out.

"I get so much love from the people. When you give so much love to me, I live for your well-being and devote each and every second of my life to the people and since you believe in me, your welfare is Modi's guarantee," he said.

He said the people of Jharkhand had seen how his guarantees had been completed including inauguration of Deoghar airport and regional AIIMS.

"Jharkhand is among the states of the country where railway electrification has been completed and the state has got three Vande Bharat trains. Besides, under Amrit Bharat Yojana, works for development of 27 railway stations have started," Modi said.

This is the maiden visit of the Prime Minister to Jharkhand after the new Champai Soren government was sworn in on February 2 here after his predecessor was put behind bars.

The BJP-AJSU alliance had won 12 out of the 14 parliamentary seats in Jharkhand in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Congress and JMM had won one seat each while the long Congress MP Geeta Kora joined BJP on February 26. PTI NAM/SAN NN