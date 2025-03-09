'We won the trophy with prowess': Mamata congratulates Team India

Kolkata, Mar 9 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the Indian cricket team for their spectacular victory in the ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday.

Banerjee described the evening as one of tremendous pride for Indians.

"Congratulations to our India Team for a spectacular victory in the ICC Champions Trophy tournament 2025 today! "In a breathtaking final match, our boys showed power and resilience of the highest order, kept consistency, and we won the trophy with prowess!" she posted on X.

The Indian cricket team defeated New Zealand by four wickets to win the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai. PTI AMR SOM