We won't stop until Bastar is rid of Naxalism: Senior cop

Sukma, Jun 10 (PTI) A day after a police officer was killed in an IED blast in Chhattsigarh's Sukma district, IG, Bastar Range Sundarraj P on Tuesday visited the incident site and said the police were fully prepared to take on Naxalites.

The police will not stop until the Naxal menace is eradicated from Bastar, he added.

Another Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Naxalites at the incident site was also recovered on Tuesday, he said.

Security forces have launched an operation in the area to trace Naxalites involved in Monday's incident.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Konta division) Akash Rao Girepunje was killed and two other police officers were injured when an IED planted by Naxalites exploded at a stone quarry in Konta police station area.

After visiting the blast site on Tuesday morning, Sundarraj reached Konta police station and interacted with police personnel.

He paid tribute to the deceased officer and said his sacrifice will not go in vain.

During an interaction with jawans, the IG said they are prepared on every front and will strongly take on Naxalites.

He urged all security personnel across the Bastar Range to stay strong, determined and resilient.

"We will not stop until Bastar is completely free from the grip of Naxalism. The sacrifice of Akash Rao and other martyrs will not go in vain. Their legacy will continue to inspire our mission for peace, prosperity and progress," he added.

After the incident on Monday, a Bomb Detection and Disposal Team searched the entire site and recovered another pressure IED planted there and defused it, he said.

The team also recovered the pressure IED components used in the incident and debris.

An FIR has been lodged in connection with the incident at Konta Police Station and further investigation has been initiated, the official said.

Security personnel have launched a search in the nearby areas to trace the Maoist cadres responsible for the incident. Stringent action will be taken against the perpetrators of this cowardly act, he said.

Girepunje (42), who hailed from Raipur district, was recruited as deputy superintendent of police in 2013. He had been serving as ASP, Konta since March last year.