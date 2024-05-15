Weak foundation of pillar led to collapse of Ghatkopar hoarding: Official

Mumbai, May 15 (PTI) The giant hoarding in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai collapsed as the foundation of its pillar was weak, a civic official said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Due to the poor foundation, the hoarding would have crashed sooner or later, he said.

The 120 x 120 feet hoarding fell on a petrol pump at Chheda Nagar in Ghatkopar on Monday evening due to gusty winds and unseasonal rains, killing 14 persons and injuring 75 others. The civic body said the hoarding was erected without permission.

"The foundation of the hoarding was approximately five to six feet deep only. This depth is insufficient considering the hoarding's enormous size of 120 x 120 feet. This kind of incident was bound to happen - if not now, some day later. It would have collapsed anyway due to its weak foundation," a fire brigade official said.

Advertisment

According to him, it will take around 24 hours to clear the accident site.

"Dismantling of three other illegal hoardings standing there will take around seven days. The size of these hoardings is 80 x 80 feet each," he said.

The search and rescue operation has been going on for the last more than 48 hours. Several vehicles, including two-wheelers, are trapped under the hoarding, he said. PTI ZA NP