Weakening BJP means 'obstacles' in India's path to become global leader: Himanta

Guwahati, Apr 6 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said weakening the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will mean creating "innumerable obstacles" in India's path to attain the position of a global leader.

Addressing party workers on the occasion of the 46th foundation day of BJP here, Sarma also opined that the saffron party will serve the nation till the sun and moon will be there.

"Weakening the BJP does not mean weakening any individual. It means weakening an ideology and national pride. Weakening the BJP means creating innumerable obstacles in the path to take India to the world stage," he said.

Sarma appealed to every party worker to take a pledge to make India a global leader in the coming years.

"The BJP will serve the nation till sun and moon are there, I wish the same. I appeal to all to dedicate themselves to the service of the nation," he added.

Sarma said that many sections will try to weaken and defame the party in its march towards progress and strength in the coming period.

"Social media can be used to defame and weaken the BJP. That is why, we must be strong in social media also so that we can take forward the positive things to the people," he added.

The construction of the Ram temple is not only a simple temple-building process, but a bright example of freeing ourselves from the "500 years of slavery", Sarma asserted.

The CM further said that nation comes first than personal aspirations, and nothing comes ahead of the nation's interest.

"If there was no BJP, a landmark legislation like Waqf Bill would have not passed. Likewise, Section 370 would have not been abolished or minority women would not have got justice from Triple talaq if there was no BJP. There would not be development in the Northeast without the BJP," he claimed.

Sarma opined that the BJP has been able to leave a positive imprint in every sphere of life in Assam, and that is why it is ruling in every autonomous council, municipal council and panchayat bodies.

"BJP is working to strengthen the Assamese society by uplifting the pride of the community," he added.

Earlier in the morning, Sarma along with Assam BJP chief Dilip Saikia hoisted the party flag at its state headquarters in the presence of senior leaders and general members.

"I pay my heartfelt tribute to the countless workers who dedicated their lives to nationalism. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, BJP has become a medium to fulfil the aspirations of every section of India and to re-establish the glory of India," Sarma said.

He claimed that the BJP has grown bigger than the Communist Party of China in terms of total membership.

"Family-oriented politics has not entered our party so far. It has been a worker-led party and will remain so in the foreseeing future," he added.

The way Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi "transformed Congress into a family-run party", the BJP will never do it and travel through that path because it is a party with a difference, Sarma claimed. PTI TR TR RG