Weaker sections neglected during previous BRS govt: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, May 28 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday slammed the previous BRS government, alleging that it had neglected weaker sections in providing them with access to education.

Addressing the gathering at the Gurukula Awards function, Reddy said that the Congress government in the state has been credited with filling 59,000 government jobs in just one year.

"Why did the BRS not take any steps to encourage the weaker sections as stakeholders in the government by providing education? Isn’t it true that they played with the lives of the unemployed for 10 years without giving job notifications?," the CM asked.

Stating that the Congress is continuing the legacy of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Architect of Indian Constitution Babasaheb Ambedkar, the CM said that people become popular and recognised in society only by good education and not their affiliation to the caste.

The last government had not even conducted Group 1 services exams and is now obstructing by filing cases in the courts. Today, the issue has become a social problem, he alleged.

The CM recalled the yeoman services rendered by popular Telangana leader late Suravaram Pratap Reddy and said in recognition of the services of the protagonist, the government named Telugu University after him.

The famous Women's University was also named after "Veeranari " (Brave woman) Chakali Ilamma, Reddy said, adding that only those who strive hard for people will be remembered in history. PTI GDK KH