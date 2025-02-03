Wean farmers off excessive use of chemical fertilisers, insecticides: Andhra CM tells officials

Amaravati, Feb 3 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed officials to wean farmers off the excessive use of chemical fertilisers and insecticides and introduce them to newer methods of farming.

Reviewing the supply of fertilisers, Naidu advised officials to encourage the adoption of technology in agriculture and effectively communicate its benefits to farmers.

"Explain the dangers of excessive use of chemical fertilisers and insecticides. In Punjab, the overuse of insecticides has led to an increase in cancer cases, which is very dangerous," said Naidu in an official press release.

Further, he recommended the use of drones to spray liquid fertilisers and insecticides.

Naidu called for the collection of data on the types and quantities of chemical fertilisers used for different crops and their effects.

Also, Naidu emphasised the application of analytics to this data for issuing advisories to farmers. PTI STH SSK ROH