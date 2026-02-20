Weapon cache, supplies recovered along LoC day after troops foiled infiltration bid in J-K's Rajouri

Jammu, Feb 20 (PTI) Security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday after troops foiled an infiltration bid in the area a day before, officials said.

The recovery was made during a comprehensive search operation conducted in the Nathua Tibba area of Sundarbani sector along the Line of Control (LoC), a day after troops thwarted an infiltration attempt on early Friday, they said.

Officials said troops spotted blood-stained tracks in the area, indicating that the infiltrating terrorists may have sustained serious injuries while retreating.

During the search, security forces recovered a cache of weapons and supplies, including one AK-47 rifle, two magazines with ammunition, three rucksacks, blankets, rations and clothing, they said.

The operation, launched by troops of the Crossed Swords Division under the White Knight Corps, is in progress, with heightened vigilance and area domination is being maintained to prevent further infiltration attempts, officials added. PTI AB AB ARB ARB