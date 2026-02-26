'Weapon' used in attack on health minister, says FIR after KSU protest at Kannur railway station

Kannur (Kerala) (PTI): The police FIR into the injury suffered by Health Minister Veena George following a protest by KSU activists stated that she was allegedly attacked with a “weapon” at the railway station here.

Five arrested KSU activists, the student wing of Congress, who were protesting frequent incidents of alleged medical negligence in government hospitals in the state, were remanded to judicial custody.

According to the FIR registered by the Kannur Railway Police, when George and her gunman reached the first platform of the railway station to board the Vande Bharat Express at around 3.15 pm on Wednesday, KSU activists, with the intention to commit a crime, allegedly trespassed into the area carrying a “weapon”.

They held black flags, raised slogans including “kill her”, approached the minister and attacked her neck with some “weapon”, the FIR said.

When the gunman attempted to stop them, he was allegedly attacked and restrained.

They also obstructed the minister and the gunman from performing their official duties, the FIR added.

The FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by gunman Abhilash M S under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Railway Act, including provisions related to attempt to murder.

The arrested KSU activists were produced before a court here early Thursday morning and remanded to judicial custody, police said.

George was first admitted to Kannur District General Hospital after she complained of neck pain and discomfort in her right hand and was later shifted to Pariyaram Government Medical College Hospital here.

Congress and KSU leaders have denied the allegation of the attack on the minister.

Similarly, a case was registered against 10 activists of the Youth League affiliated to the Muslim League for allegedly protesting with black flags when George’s official vehicle reached near AKG Hospital here on Wednesday.

In a separate incident, a case was registered against seven CPI(M) activists for allegedly assaulting Youth League leader Shajeer Iqbal while he was protesting as the minister’s vehicle was passing through Peringome here on Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, incidents of violence were reported in various parts of the state late Wednesday night.

CPI(M) activists allegedly torched a Congress booth committee office at Kodiyeri in Kannur.

Police have begun an investigation into the incidents.

Violence and protests were also reported from Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram districts.