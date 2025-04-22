Weapons smuggling module foiled in Punjab, two arrested

Chandigarh, Apr 22 (PTI) A major weapons smuggling module has been unearthed in Punjab with the arrest of two persons, who were in direct contact with Pakistan-based smugglers and supplying arms in Tarn Taran and adjoining districts.

Punjab's Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav posted on X on Tuesday, "In an intelligence-led operation, @TarnTaranPolice foiled a major weapons smuggling module by arresting two persons Sukhdev Singh @ Dev and Swarn Kumar @ Ghoda near Sarai Amanat Khan, #TarnTaran".

He said Sukhdev Singh alias Dev opened fire on the police and sustained a bullet injury in retaliatory action. Dev has been admitted to the Civil Hospital, Tarn Taran.

One Glock 9MM and one PX5 .30 calibre pistol, seven live cartridges, and three empty shells were recovered from them.

"Initial probe reveals the accused were in direct contact with #Pak-based smugglers and were supplying arms in Tarn Taran and adjoining districts. Further investigation is underway to dismantle the entire network," the DGP said.