Weapons, tools recovered from Maoist dump in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

Sukma, Aug 24 (PTI) Security forces have recovered weapons and tools hidden by Naxalites in the forests of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh, police said on Sunday.
A joint team of security personnel made the seizure during an anti-Naxalite operation on Saturday.
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and its elite unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), Bastar Battalion and local police were involved in the operation in the forested hills of Botelanka, Irapalli, Koimenta, Dareli and nearby areas.
The team recovered several items, including a country-made rifle, a barrel grenade launcher (BGL) launcher, a BGL barrel, a damaged propeller of UAV Netra, an electric holder welding, a bench vice tool, seven iron bars and 45 iron base plates, each weighing 2 kg, an official said. PTI COR NR