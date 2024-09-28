Wearing masks of leaders, Latur group protests for construction of district hospital

Latur, Sep 28 (PTI) Several residents of Latur on Saturday wore masks of political leaders and begged on the streets as part of a symbolic protest against the delay in constructing a state-run hospital in the district.

The protest was held at Gandhi Chowk and a march by agitators covered locations like MSRTC bus stop, Hanuman Chowk, and Ganjgolai.

"The district hospital was announced several years ago but nothing has moved forward since. We have been raising this issue since October 2 last year, On June 19 this year, the state government earmarked 10 acres for the project but the land is yet to be transferred to the agriculture department for construction," a 'Majha Latur' functionary said. PTI COR BNM