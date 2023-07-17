Weather dept forecasts moderate rain in Delhi on Tuesday

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Even as Delhi battles a flood-like situation, the weather department has forecast moderate rain in the city on Tuesday, with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius.

Advertisment

On Monday, Delhi recorded a low of 26.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, and a high of 34.2 degrees Celsius, a degree below normal.

The humidity levels oscillated between 71 per cent and 98 per cent.

The weather department has issued a "yellow" alert for Tuesday, with the possibility of a generally cloudy sky, along with light rain or thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

Advertisment

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- "green" (no action needed), "yellow" (watch and stay updated), "orange" (be prepared) and "red" (take action).

The national capital received 7.8 mm rain between 8.30 am on Sunday and 8.30 am on Monday.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 35.4 degrees Celsius.

Advertisment

The water level of the Yamuna reached 205.94 metres at 7 pm on Monday and remained above the danger mark of 205.33 metres, officials said.

According to a Central Water Commission (CWC) forecast, the water level in the river is expected to touch 206.1 metres by 9 pm. The river has been in spate for the last one week, swelling to 207.71 metres on Wednesday, breaching its previous record of 207.49 metres set in 1978, inundating several key areas in Delhi, after submerging the floodplains.

After breaching the 45-year record, the water level in the Yamuna in Delhi came down to 207.98 metres at 11 pm on Friday from 208.66 metres by 7 pm on Thursday, more than three metres above the danger mark of 205.33 metres. PTI SLB RC