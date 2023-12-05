Weather dept forecasts rains in Nagpur for next two days; farmers advised to take precautions

Nagpur, Dec 5 (PTI) The administration in Maharashtra's Nagpur district has advised farmers to avoid spraying and application of pesticides and fertilisers as the weather department has forecast rains for the region in the next two to three days, an official said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Nagpur has forecast very light to light rainfall for isolated places in the district from Tuesday to Thursday and light to moderate showers in some parts on Wednesday.

The RMC has predicted partly to mainly cloudy weather for the next five days, the official said.

As per the RMC's release, maximum temperatures will drop by 2-3 degrees Celsius in the next two days in Vidarbha and rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius thereafter.

The agriculture and weather departments have advised farmers to continue harvesting and threshing matured paddy, and if the threshing is not possible, to store the harvested produce at an elevated space and cover it with a plastic sheet or tarpaulin, he said.

Farmers can continue picking cotton and use cotton bags instead of gunny or plastic bags to pick and store to avoid contamination of the lint, the official said, adding that markets and traders have been asked not to store the produce in open spaces amid rain. PTI CLS ARU