Weather likely to remain dry across Rajasthan on Tuesday

Jaipur, Apr 22 (PTI) The weather is likely to remain dry across Rajasthan on Tuesday, a local Met department spokesperson said.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in the state are likely to increase by 1 to 2 degrees on Monday, the spokesperson said.

The maximum temperature recorded in the state in the past 24 hours was 41.8 degrees Celsius, 2.6 notches above normal, in Sri Ganganagar and Dholpur, according to the Met department.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius in Jaipur.

The humidity levels fluctuated between 63 per cent and 12 per cent in most parts of the state, the spokesperson said. PTI AG ARI