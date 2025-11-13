Weather likely to remain dry over next week in Rajasthan: Met

Jaipur, Nov 13 (PTI) Most parts of Rajasthan recorded minimum temperatures between 7 to 15 degrees Celsius during the 24 hours ending on Thursday morning, the weather department said.

According to the meteorological centre, the weather remained dry across the state with Fatehpur in Sikar district registering the lowest minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night.

Minimum temperatures in most parts of Rajasthan were recorded between 7 to 15 degrees Celsius. The temperatures were around one to two degrees below normal, it said.

The department said there was no significant change in maximum and minimum temperatures during the period. Dry weather is likely to prevail across the state over the next week, with a slight fall expected in minimum temperatures. PTI SDA OZ OZ