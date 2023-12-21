Weather office predicts light rain in Delhi on December 22

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Generally cloudy skies with light rain are expected in Delhi on Friday, and the minimum temperature is expected to dip to 5 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

The national capital on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of 6.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

The mercury recorded a high of 23 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather bulletin.

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) on Thursday settled in the 'very poor' category with a reading of 361, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was at 64 per cent, the bulletin said. PTI ABU SZM