Weather remains dry in Rajasthan on Saturday

Jaipur, Feb 8 (PTI) The weather on Saturday remained dry in Rajasthan, where Fatehpur in the Sikar district was the coldest with 3.2 degrees Celsius, a MeT Department spokesperson said.

Karauli recorded 4.3 degrees on Saturday morning followed by 4.6 degrees in Dausa, 5.2 degrees in the state's only hill station Mount Abu, 5.6 degrees in Churu and 5.7 degrees in Lunkaransar.

The temperature was recorded 6 degrees in Sikar, 6.6 degrees in Dabok, 6.7 degrees in Chittorgarh, 6.9 degrees in Anta, 7.1 degrees in Nagaur and 7.3 degrees in Vanasthali.

Most of the cities recorded minimum temperatures below 10 degrees. The state capital recorded 10.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning. PTI AG MNK MNK