Weather system in Bay of Bengal to weaken in 24 hrs: Met Dept

Chennai, Oct 22 (PTI) A well marked low pressure area over Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu coast will weaken during the next 24 hours, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

"The Well marked low pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu coast moved nearly northwestwards across north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & south Andhra Pradesh coasts and lay over the north coastal Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood at 1730 hrs IST of today, the 22nd October 2025," an IMD update on 'X' said.

"It is likely to move west-northwestwards across north Tamil Nadu & south Andhra Pradesh and weaken into a low pressure area during next 24 hours," it added.

Further, the depression over southeast Arabian Sea moved nearly northwards with a speed of 7 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 1730 hrs IST of today, 22nd October 2025, over the same region, about 620 km west-southwest of Aminidivi (Lakshadweep) and 980 km southwest of Panjim (Goa).

"It is likely to move initially northwards and thereafter recurve north-northeastwards during next 24 hours," the IMD said. PTI SA KH