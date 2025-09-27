Weather to remain partly cloudy on Sunday: IMD

New Delhi, Sept 27 (PTI) The weather will likely remain partly partly cloudy even on Sunday in the national capital with the maximum temperature predicted to be around 36 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 37.2 degree celsius, 1.8 notches above the season's average, it said.

A partly cloudy sky was seen in Delhi with the minimum temperature settling at 25.7 degrees celsius, 1.8 notches above the season's average, the weather department further informed.

IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky even on Sunday, with maximum temperature settling at 30 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature likely to be around 25 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity in the city was recorded at 54 per cent at 5.30 pm.

Delhi's air quality remained in the "moderate" category at 6 pm, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 153, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI SSM OZ OZ