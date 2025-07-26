Weave the Future textile exhibition to focus on regenerative practices, indigenous cotton

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) The second edition of Weave the Future will bring together 30 brands and initiatives, including farmers, designers, and textile artisans, with an aim to reimagine the future of fashion through regenerative and handmade practices.

The handloom exhibition, organised by the Development Commission for Handlooms, Ministry of Textiles, will be inaugurated by Minister of Textile Giriraj Singh on August 7 at the Crafts Museum on National Handloom Day.

The second edition of the exhibition will highlight the role of handlooms in “enabling mindful, culturally rooted, and circular production systems”.

The event will focus on traditional, nature-aligned practices that encourage slower, more conscious consumption cycles, and highlight indigenous cotton varieties such as Kala cotton, Punasa cotton, Konda patti cotton, and Gavran Kapus cotton that are drought-resistant crops supporting ecological balance and rural livelihoods.

From traditional farming knowledge to design innovation, from grassroots implementation to responsible branding, the edition will create space for engagement between the stakeholders in the textile value chain.

“Weave the Future – Regenerative Edition stands as a testament to the resilience, beauty, and profound cultural significance of India’s handloom traditions. On National Handloom Day, we are honoured to create a platform that not only honors our weavers and our heritage but also sparks vital conversations around sustainability, circularity, and regenerative practices.

"This initiative represents our collective commitment towards shaping a future where handlooms are not merely celebrated as a craft, but as living system of knowledge, community, and ecological harmony," M Beena, development commissioner (handlooms), told PTI.

Some of the participants include Laudes Foundation, IDH, and the Regenerative Production Landscape Collaborative (RPL) in Madhya Pradesh, grassroots implementers like Udaanta Trust, KORA Collective, and Khamir, and brands such as Eka, Dhi Earth, Lafaani, and re-ceremonial.

Apart from focussing on regenerative practices and indigenous cotton, the exhibition will feature installations to expand the conversation around sustainability, craft, and storytelling.

A soundscape installation by fashion designer Sonam Khetan features large-scale textile panels, translating the disappearing natural sounds of a Californian wilderness area into woven spectrograms.

Another installation by Kora Design Collaborative showcases 12 native varieties of cotton seeds and traces their journey through the entire indigenous cotton processing cycle “What if every thread remembered” by Lafaani is a meditative eco-printed panel, marked with petals and hand-appliqued dried flowers reflecting memory and the sacredness of the handmade.

The event will also host workshops on natural dye, regenerative fashion, and indigenous cotton.

The exhibition will come to an end on August 17. PTI MAH MAH MAH