Web developer killed in KSRTC bus–car collision in Karnataka

Karwar (Karnataka), Mar 7(PTI) A 39-year-old man died after his car allegedly collided with a KSRTC bus in Uttara Kannada district, police said on Saturday.

Mukesh Krishna Shetty, a web developer and founder of Maks Infotech, was travelling from Kundapur to Hubballi on March 5 when the accident occurred near Malalagav village in Yellapur taluk.

Shetty was rushed to the government hospital in Yellapur, but succumbed to his injuries during treatment, police said.

Authorities suspect that the airbag in the car may have burst during the crash, possibly contributing to the fatality. Though the front portion of the car was completely crushed in the collision, Shetty reportedly sustained only minor external injuries to his legs and hands.

Officials said Shetty was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, which triggered the airbag deployment. However, the airbag was later found torn, raising suspicion that it may have burst during impact.

Based in Mangaluru, Shetty had founded Maks Infotech in Bendorewell and worked as a senior web developer for several digital news platforms across Karnataka.

He is survived by wife, mother and two brothers.