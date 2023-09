Chandrapur, Sep 21 (PTI) A website for online booking of jungle safari at Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) will be launched on September 23, a senior official said on Thursday.

The portal has been developed by the Maharashtra Ecotourism Development Board with the help of the National Informatics Centre (NIC), said Chief Conservator of Forest and TATR field director Dr Jitendra Ramgaonkar. PTI COR KRK