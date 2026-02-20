Wedding called off in UP after clash over bride's pet dog; 5 injured

Kanpur, Feb 20 (PTI) A wedding ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district was called off after a dispute over the bride's pet dog spiralled into a violent clash between the two families, leaving at least five people injured, police said Friday.

The incident occurred early Thursday at a guest house in the Khaga area, where Sumit Kesarwani, 25, a local jeweller, was to marry Tanu Kesarwani, 19, from Prayagraj.

The couple had been in a relationship for nearly two years and were entering into a love marriage with the consent of their families, police said.

Trouble began while wedding rituals were underway. The bride's pet dog, which had been brought along by her family and tied some distance from the venue, started barking.

Members of the groom's side allegedly tried to silence the animal, and one of them is accused of beating it. This triggered a heated argument that quickly escalated into a physical altercation.

Eyewitnesses said chairs and sticks were used during the scuffle.

Three members of the bride's family -- Rishabh Kesarwani, Shubham Gupta and Sangeeta Devi -- allegedly suffered head injuries, while another person sustained a fractured hand. Some members of the groom's side also received minor injuries.

Police reached the spot after being alerted and took both parties to the Khaga police station. The injured were treated at a community health centre.

On Thursday morning, police attempted to mediate between the families, but the bride refused to go ahead with the marriage. The two sides later agreed to call off the wedding and return the gifts and valuables exchanged during the preparations, Station House Officer (Khaga) R K Patel told reporters.

"The matter was settled amicably. No formal complaint has been filed so far. Action will be taken if a written complaint is received," the SHO said.

Members of the bride's family alleged that the groom had concealed information about a prior marriage, an accusation he denied. They also claimed some members of the groom's party were under the influence of alcohol, which aggravated the situation.

An official, requesting anonymity, said the couple had earlier solemnised their marriage at an Arya Samaj temple in Kanpur and had initiated court marriage registration proceedings.

The formal ceremony scheduled for February 18 was meant to be a social celebration, but ended abruptly following the clash, he added. PTI COR KIS RHL