Wedding fraud: Bajrangi wanted to marry woman intended for his brother, says co-accused

Faridabad, Feb 23 (PTI) A new twist has emerged in the alleged wedding fraud with Rajkumar Panchal, alias Bittu Bajrangi, who was scammed of Rs 30,000 on the pretext of arranging his marriage.

Pankaj, who is among the accused in the FIR lodged by Bajrangi, appeared before the media on Monday with his lawyer and stated that Bajrangi showed his younger brother's photo to the woman for marriage, but he then himself arrived for the wedding in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.

Pankaj claimed that after seeing Bajrangi — accused in the Nuh communal riots and president of the cow protection Bajrang Force — as groom, the woman flatly refused to marry him.

"Bajrangi's desire to get married is not new. He had previously visited Jharkhand and Rajasthan to get married. But there, too, the things didn't work out," Pankaj said.

He also alleged that his brother-in-law (Bunty) — also named in the FIR — had shown photographs of three women to Bajrangi for his brother, but Bajrangi himself went to Aligarh to marry the youngest of the three women.

Manmeet Kaur, lawyer of Pankaj, said that some audio recordings, allegedly featuring Bajrangi's voice, have surfaced in the matter, and they mention the trafficking of a woman.

In one of the audio recordings, Bittu Bajrangi can be heard abusing and threatening a woman, the lawyer charged, and said, "I will also write to the national and state women's commissions demanding an investigation into this matter." "I feel that something has happened to the woman and the truth should be revealed," Kaur said.

It is not clear whether the lawyer is referring to the same woman for whom Bajrangi went to Aligarh for marriage.

On the other hand, Bajrangi, along with his supporters, reached the Faridabad police commissioner's office on Monday and submitted a memorandum, demanding a fair probe into the case. He also accused Saran police station in-charge Brahm Prakash of colluding with the accused.

Prakash termed the allegations baseless and said the entire matter is being thoroughly investigated.