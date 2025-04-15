Wedding of 2 Hathras sisters called off after dowry dispute

Hathras, Apr 15 (PTI) The wedding of two sisters in a tehsil here was abruptly called off after a dispute erupted between their and the grooms' families over dowry demands, police said.

The incident has now reached the police, with the brides' family lodging a complaint at the women's police station.

Shivani and Bharti, daughters of Sunil, residents of Samadpur village in Sadabad tehsil, were set to marry Mohit and Narayan, two brothers from the nearby Tajpur village.

The wedding ceremonies were scheduled for April 14 and the grooms' procession had already arrived at the brides' home.

However, the situation took a turn when the grooms' side allegedly demanded a vehicle in addition to the dowry already provided, the police said.

When Sunil, the father of the brides, asked the grooms' side that all agreed dowry items, including Rs 6 lakh and other goods were already given, it led to a heated argument which soon escalated into a physical altercation, they said.

Following the scuffle, both the sisters refused to go ahead with the marriage.

"We do not want to marry them anymore," Shivani and Bharti told reporters.

"They (the grooms' side) demanded a car as soon as they arrived and then beat up our father, uncle and brother. They even misbehaved with us," the sisters alleged.

The brides' family has submitted a written complaint to the local women's police station, accusing the grooms' side of assault and making unlawful dowry demands.

They also claimed that the police have yet to take appropriate action.

Circle officer Himanshu Kumar said a complaint has been received in this connection and a probe is underway in the matter. PTI COR ABN ABN KSS KSS