Wedding party bus rams into divider on Delhi-Dehradun highway, 36 injured

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Feb 18 (PTI) Thirty-six people of a wedding party were injured on Tuesday when their bus lost control, hit a divider and overturned, police said.

The incident took place near Barla village on the Delhi-Dehradun national highway when the bus carrying 80 passengers was on its way to Datiyana village in Uttrakhand, they said.

Circle officer Rajukumar Sav said police rushed to the spot after receiving information on the accident and began a rescue operation.

The injured were shifted to a hospital and traffic was restored on the road. The condition of the injured was stated to be stable, police said.