Week after violence, Bareilly turns into fortress ahead of Friday prayers

Bareilly: Security was strengthened in several sensitive areas here ahead of the evening prayers on Friday, a week after the city witnessed violence following the congregational prayers.

The district magistrate and the senior superintendent of police were seen patrolling the city with heavy force since morning while clerics from the Ala Hazrat Dargah appealed to residents to maintain peace.

Internet restrictions remained in place in Bareilly and very few people were seen in markets.

On September 26, locals and police clashed in the heart of the city following Friday prayers after the cancellation of a proposed protest over the "I Love Muhammad" posters. Several people were injured in the clashes.

Police have lodged 10 FIRs and booked hundreds, mostly unidentified suspects, for the violence. So far, over 70 people, including cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, his aides and some relatives, have been arrested.

District Magistrate Avnish Singh said senior officers from police and administration spent Thursday night touring sensitive areas and interacting with local residents, who assured that communal harmony would be maintained.

"We are still carrying out foot patrols. The arrangements are foolproof," Singh said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya said the city has been divided into four super zones and eight zones for tighter surveillance, with four IPS officers brought in from other districts for special monitoring.

Heavy police and paramilitary deployment was visible outside major mosques including Nau Mahal Masjid, Ala Hazrat Dargah, Azam Nagar Masjid in the Kotwali area, and Baradari mosque. Drone cameras are also being used to monitor the situation.

Markets such as Roadways Bazaar, Kutubkhana, Shivaji Marg, Alamgirganj, Sarafa, Sahmatganj and Qila Bazaar opened on Friday but the usual hustle and bustle was missing.

Shopkeepers remained cautious, ready to shut down immediately in case of any disturbance.

Internet services remained suspended.

Sajjadanashin of Ala Hazrat Dargah, Badrush Shariah Mufti Ahsan Miyan, urged Muslims to offer Friday prayers peacefully and return home.

"Do not pay attention to rumours. Peace must be preserved at all costs," he said in an appeal.

The cleric announced that the annual 'Julus-e-Gausia', traditionally taken out to mark the Urs of Hazrat Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani, will not be held this year in view of the current situation.

Instead, a brief programme will be held at 2 pm on Saturday at Sailani Raza Chowk, where clerics will address the gathering, followed by special prayers and 'langar' distribution.

Mufti Ahsan Miyan and Anjuman president Haji Shariq Noori said the decision applies only for this year and the procession will resume with full grandeur next year.