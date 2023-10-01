Week-long awareness drive on zebra crossing violation begins in Gurugram

Gurugram, Oct 1 (PTI) In a bid to educate violators of zebra crossing, the Gurugram Police and the Road Safety Organisation began a week-long awareness drive here on Sunday, officials said.

The campaign was kicked off by ACP (Traffic East) Akhil Kumar and ACP (Badshahpur) Priyanshu Diwan from Vatika Chowk, Sohna Road, and continued at other vulnerable spots in the city, police said.

A senior police officer said that people hardly pay heed to zebra crossing due to which chances of road mishap increases.

"Many a times, as the traffic light turns red signalling the commuters to stop, they do not stop their vehicles at the stop line before the zebra crossing, leaving no space for the pedestrians to cross," said ACP Kumar.

"During the campaign, when red light turned into red, the police and the RSO team were holding banners and placards across the road and walked to the drivers saying 'stop' and told them about the importance of zebra crossing and asked them to move back before the stop line," he added.

During the campaign, the team also gave roses and chocolates as a token of appreciation to the drivers who followed traffic rules and stopped at the stop line.

ACP Dewan said the campaign will continue for till the end of this week.

"After that, if any commuter fails to follow the zebra crossing rule and crosses the stop line, they will also be asked to take a U-turn from the road as a punishment and join other commuters behind in the line," the police officer said.

"Making people to take a U-turn would serve as a smaller punishment and if people continue breaking the rule, they would also be challaned," he added.