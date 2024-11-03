Week-long celebration in Assam following Classical language status to Assamese

Guwahati, Nov 3 (PTI) A week-long programme to celebrate Assam's linguistic diversity commenced on Sunday, coinciding with the completion of a month of according of Classical language status to Assamese.

Programmes are being organised across the state to honour the contributions made to Assamese language during the 'Bhasha Gaurav Saptah'.

The Union Cabinet had on October 3 approved conferring the status of Classical language to Assamese, Marathi, Pali, Prakrit and Bengali languages.

"#BhashaGauravSaptah, a week-long celebration of Assam's rich linguistic heritage and the conferring of Classical Language status to Assamese, begins today," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X.

Throughout the week, people from various linguistic groups will celebrate their languages and commit themselves to preserving it, he added.

Announcing the week-long celebration last month, Sarma had said that during the period, universities, schools and civil society organisations will host events to honour the contributions of Assamese writers and scholars, whose work has shaped the language since the 4th century AD.

The people of the state will also express gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Cabinet's gesture towards the Assamese language.

The state cabinet on October 8 adopted a resolution on behalf of the Government of Assam and extended its gratitude to Modi for granting of Classical Language status to Assamese.

A gist of the history of the Assamese language along with the government initiatives in getting the recognition will be published during the period, Sarma had said.

The programmes will be conducted in Assamese or any of the 14 languages which have official language status or is a recognised medium of instruction in the state.

In the districts where Model Code of Conduct is in force for the bypolls, government programmes will not be held but other organisations can conduct such events, the chief minister added. PTI SSG RG