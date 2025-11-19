Week long Hatti tribal festival 'Budhi Diwali' commences with traditional fervour

Nahan (HP), Nov 19 (PTI) More than three and a half lakh Hatti residents, living in 440 villages in the Trans-Giri area of Himachal's Sirmaur district, have begun celebrating the week-long tribal festival 'Budhi Diwali' on Wednesday.

The festival commenced on Chaudas (November 19), and the Hatti community prepared a variety of traditional dishes such as Badoli, Sidkoo, Malpuda, Patande and a range of Muda (roasted grains) dishes.

The festival, celebrated exactly a month after Diwali on 'Blue Moon' (Amavasya), holds significance for the community. Residents working outside start returning to their villages to be part of the celebrations.

The cultural events of the festival will commence in a traditional style after midnight, with the arrival of 'Hulkiya' singers in the 'Sanjha Angan' (shared courtyard) of the villages.

The Hulkiya singers are those who play the Hatti musical instrument 'Hulak'.

The group of 'Khuli' singers are stopped at several symbolic places by the villagers to perform and are offered traditional dishes.

'Khuli' is an act of playing traditional old songs with traditional instruments.

On Thursday morning, all the villagers will gather at their village 'Kuldevta' temples to light the ceremonial fire known as 'Baliraj', according to the tradition.

'Baliraj' is a ritual to please local deities (Gram Devtas).

The fire burning (called 'Holodey' in local dialect) already began a week in advance in the courtyard of the local deity, which will conclude with the burning of 'Bali Raj', a symbolic burning of Raja Bali, said Ramlal, a resident of Killaur village in the Trans Giri area.

On this occasion, devotees perform Havan by offering 'Muda' in the 'Baliraj' and sing traditional songs.

'Baliraj' burning takes place in every village in the Trans-Giri area in a traditional style, with the echoes of folklores and musical instruments and villagers dancing together in the courtyard.

The first day of the Budhi Diwali celebration is called 'Bhiuri' in the local dialect.

Bhiuri is also the name of a famous song which is sung on this occasion, says Kundan Singh Shastri, General Secretary Kendriya Hatee Samiti, a principal organisation of the Hatti community.

During the seven-day-long celebrations, every day has a separate distinction, name, tradition, celebrations and cultural flavour.

Different folk celebrations like Rasa, Naati, Jhury, Jhanga, Swang, Hirani, Hulak dance and Natak are organised across villages.

Married women return to their parental homes during this period, and every household distributes 'Muda' and other festive dishes to neighbours and guests, said Ramesh Chandra, a cultural worker from the area.

The Centre had accorded tribal status to the Hatti community in 2023 due to their unique culture, traditions, dialect, lifestyle, beliefs and other rituals.