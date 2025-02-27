Week-long International Yoga Festival to begin in Rishikesh from Mar 1

Rishikesh, Feb 27 (PTI) The annual International Yoga Festival will be organised here from March 1 to 7, officials said on Thursday.

The festival is being jointly organised by the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam (GMVN) and the state tourism department.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will inaugurate the festival at the Ganga Resort here, GMVN MD Vishal Mishra said.

Renowned yogacharyas from the country and abroad will demonstrate various yoga asanas and meditation methods at the event, the officials said.

Yoga training sessions will also be conducted by experts at the festival, which will also feature cultural programmes and spiritual discourses, they said.